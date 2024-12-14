All Bearcats

How to Watch and Listen to the 92nd Crosstown Shootout: Will Cincinnati Bearcats Beat Xavier Musketeers?

The Bearcats haven't beat the Musketeers since 2018. Here's how you can watch and listen to the game.

James Rapien

Dec 9, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) shoot the ball defended by Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) defends in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) shoot the ball defended by Xavier Musketeers guard Dayvion McKnight (20) defends in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Happy Crosstown Shootout day to everyone that celebrates!

The No. 22 ranked Bearcats are hoping to do something they haven't done in 2,198 days: beat Xavier.

Unfortunately, the game won't be broadcast on linear television.

Fans can watch the game on ESPN+. Sign up for ESPN+ here.

Fans can also listen to the game on 700 WLW in Cincinnati. There will also be a livestream of the radio broadcast on the iHeartRadio App. Go here to listen.

