"It's a One-Year Contract' - UC Forward Jalen Celestine Highlights Urgency in New College Basketball Landscape
CINCINNATI — UC basketball brought in a bevy of new names this offseason, including former Baylor sharpshooter Jalen Celestine.
He introduced himself to the fanbase in a video from Cincinnati's media team this week. The dynamic wing noted everyone is on one-year contracts now, making it so important to gel quickly in the summer.
"The transfer portal now, it's a one-year contract so you have to get together you have to know each other (quickly) there's no more like growing up with people in the third year," Celestine said.
Celestine has one more year of eligibility after three seasons at Cal and one at Baylor. He averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds on 38% shooting from the floor this past season (35.4% from deep).
The 6-7 talent started 11 games during the 2024-25 slate.
"I bring leadership, maturity, shooting ability, basketball IQ, toughness," Celestine declared. "I'm gonna give my all for Cincinnati. We're gonna have a great year this year. It's gonna be a fun year."
