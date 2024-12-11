All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Unveils New Alternate Uniforms Ahead of Crosstown Shootout

Cincinnati flashing a fresh look.

Russ Heltman

Dec 3, 2024; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) controls the ball against the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The UC men's basketball team unveiled some fresh alternate uniforms on Wednesday. Jordan Brand's famous elephant print features heavily on the dark combination.

Cincinnati will wear the dark setup at home on Saturday for the Crosstown Shootout. Check out the new threads:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

