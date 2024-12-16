All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Move Up in Latest AP Poll Following Crosstown Shootout

The Crosstown Shootout boosted UC.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks in the first half of the NCAA Basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dunks in the first half of the NCAA Basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — A one-game week ended up a big winner for Cincinnati in the 92nd Crosstown Shootout, keeping them in the AP Top 25 poll for another rendition to start the season.

Cincinnati moved up from No. 22 to No. 19 in the latest poll. Dayton also cracked this week's ranking, adding more spice to Friday's neutral-site game at Heritage Bank Arena. UD is ranked No. 19 as Cincinnati prepares for its first ranked matchup of the season, ahead of many in conference play.

-----

Russ Heltman
