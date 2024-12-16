Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Move Up in Latest AP Poll Following Crosstown Shootout
CINCINNATI — A one-game week ended up a big winner for Cincinnati in the 92nd Crosstown Shootout, keeping them in the AP Top 25 poll for another rendition to start the season.
Cincinnati moved up from No. 22 to No. 19 in the latest poll. Dayton also cracked this week's ranking, adding more spice to Friday's neutral-site game at Heritage Bank Arena. UD is ranked No. 19 as Cincinnati prepares for its first ranked matchup of the season, ahead of many in conference play.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Watch: Josh Whyle Scores First Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Look: Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Colorado State Wide Receiver
Look: Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Buys Round of Drinks For UC Fans Following Crosstown Shootout Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Survives Bad Shooting Day in 68-65 Win Over Xavier
Cincinnati Lands Third Transfer of 2024 Winter Cycle in Old Dominion's Jaylon White
Joe Royer Returning to Cincinnati For 2025 Season
Report: Scott Satterfield Replacing Kerry Coombs as Cornerbacks/Special Teams Coach
Watch: Wes Miller And More Preview Xavier Matchup
Pinging The Portal: Offers And More Continue on Transfer Portal Day Two
Look: Dontay Corleone Returning to Cincinnati in 2025
Report: Top Cincinnati Cornerback Jordan Young Entering Transfer Portal
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Fall in Latest AP Poll Following 1-1 Week
Look: Bearcats Get Final PFF Grades of 2024 Season Following Loss Against TCU
Pinging The Portal: Opening Transfer Offers Sent Out to Cincinnati Football Targets
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Fends Off Howard in Final Game Before Crosstown Shootout
Scott Satterfield Addresses Direction of UC Football Program Following Just Eight Wins in First Two Seasons
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Fumbles End of Season Against TCU With Fifth Consecutive Loss
Report: Bearcats Star Defender Antwan Peek Jr. Out For Season With Neck Injury
Wes Miller Introduces Five-Star Signee Shon Abaev to 2025 Class: 'Big, Big-Time Player'
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk