NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati Back in The Bubble Mix Ahead of Toughest Opponent This Decade
CINCINNATI — UC basketball has prompted another look at the NCAA Tournament Tracker after winning five of its past seven games, highlighted by Tuesday's 69-67 win over Baylor.
Cincinnati is back on the bubble, appearing on one official Bracket Matrix projection as of this writing out of 116 (latest projections update later on Feb. 26). Bart Torvik currently gives Cincinnati a 27.7% chance to make the dance, while ESPN has adjusted its model recently and now has UC getting into the tournament 35% of the time.
"I think the confidence is high," Star UC guard Jizzle James said on Tuesday. "We’re just stacking games, stacking days in practice, and it leads to wins on the court. We’re glad to see it all paying off and we're having fun. We’re having fun playing basketball as a team and seeing everybody get the love they deserve. We’re showing everybody like we belong here."
There is still plenty of work to be done, with their final confirmed big win opportunity up next against No. 4 Houston on the road. The thin margins between Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins aren't helping Cincinnati.
They had two Q1 victories entering the day, but they are now 1-9 on that front after Baylor moved from 30th in the NET rankings to just outside that threshold at No. 31.
Cincinnati needs them to likely finish at least 2-1 down the stretch to have multiple Q1 wins, along with more winning by No. 28 BYU. Or they could go and shock the world as likely double-digit betting underdogs and beat No. 4 Houston.
It's eerily fitting that the toughest opponent of the Wes Miller era (0-8 against Houston in his tenure) could be the difference between dancing or not in 2025. A 3-0 finish should make them a lock to get in, while 2-1 with a deep conference tournament run (three wins or more) should get the job done as well.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
Watch: Bearcats Continue Winter Workouts With Snowy Session at Nippert Stadium
'We Are Going To That Tournament' - Jizzle James' Ascendence Fueled by Dad's Motivation, Film Study, and More
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 85-75 Win Over Utah At Home
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Notches First Three-Game Big 12 Winning Streak With Triumph Over Utah
Watch: Matthew McDoom Sheds Light on His Career Prior to Cincinnati Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams
Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns
Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk