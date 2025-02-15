All Bearcats

Podcast: Cincinnati Bearcats Carrying Strong Momentum Into Road Battle Against No. 10 Iowa State

Cincinnati is trying to pull off a big upset this weekend.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) grabs a loose ball in the first half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) grabs a loose ball in the first half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are headed to Iowa this weekend for a massive battle against No. 10 Iowa State. Neil Meyer and I dove into that matchup and recapped another strong outing for Jizzle James's crew against Utah on Tuesday.

Check out the latest Bearcat Blitz below:

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.

