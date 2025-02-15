Podcast: Cincinnati Bearcats Carrying Strong Momentum Into Road Battle Against No. 10 Iowa State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are headed to Iowa this weekend for a massive battle against No. 10 Iowa State. Neil Meyer and I dove into that matchup and recapped another strong outing for Jizzle James's crew against Utah on Tuesday.
Check out the latest Bearcat Blitz below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
