Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium

The dog days of winter.

Russ Heltman

Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs in the third quarter at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team took its winter workouts to Nippert Stadium recently for some tug of war and other team-building activities.

Check out the squad in action as they continue bulking up ahead of the 2025 season:

Russ Heltman
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

