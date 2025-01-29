All Bearcats

Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied

A new era in college athletics.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats mascot waives a flag in before the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona State Sun Devils at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats mascot waives a flag in before the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona State Sun Devils at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, January 18, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati athletes are now eligible for NIL backpay starting from June 15, 2016, and beyond. The news comes after the House vs. NCAA settlement agreed to on Oct. 7, 2024. It sets up the backpay for athletes and allows institutions to roll out a projected $20-22 million salary cap to directly compensate their athletes.

Cincinnati will be involved in the salary cap structure as a Big 12 school.

As for the backpay, student-athletes who competed in that 2016 and beyond window have until Jan. 31, 2025, to file a claim for NIL backpay on collegeathletecompensation.com. They are distributing $2.576 billion to the athletes, but one famous Bearcat was already denied anything.

Cane Broome was a key figure on the Bearcats basketball teams last decade, but he posted on X that he's not getting any money.

Learn more here on the backpay and salary cap in arelease from Cincinnati Athletics.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

