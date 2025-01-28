Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has added some depth to its tight end room.
Ohio State tight end Patrick Gurd is transferring to the school after visiting Cincinnati this past Thursday.
Joe Royer's former teammate has appeared in 22 games across his Buckeye career with two catches for 15 yards. Cincinnati could use the depth at tight end and Gurd fit that nicely during his final season of eligibility.
The 6-4, 249-pound talent posted a 52.5 offensive PFF grade on 49 snaps this past season (95 career offensive snaps).
