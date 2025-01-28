All Bearcats

On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat

Results have not been great over his first two seasons.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on in before the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Towson Tigers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on in before the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Towson Tigers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — On3's Andy Staples dropped a list of college football coaches on the hot seat entering next season and Scott Satterfield was one of eight names in the group.

He and Arizona's Brent Brennan were the two Big 12 coaches listed after Satterfield posted back-to-back losing seasons at Cincinnati. He is 8-16 overall at UC with five-plus-game-losing streaks in both campaigns.

It will be mighty expensive to move on if his squad falls flat again. According to The Athletic, Cincinnati owes Satterfield 100% of his three remaining years on a contract that runs through 2028 if they terminate him before Dec. 31, 2025. That checks out to about $11.7 million, and the number drops to 70% of the remaining value if fired on Jan. 1, 2026, or later.

It would make zero sense to fire Satterfield after the winter transfer portal madness has already passed at that point. So, the decision would have to be made with a 100% payout in mind.

History says Satterfield can't win nine-plus games at this level (has never won nine games at the power conference level in six seasons, bowls included). But Cincinnati has a strong answer at quarterback with Brendan Sorsby returning and other key pieces to lean on.

Nobody is asking for nine this season, flip that over and six will do just fine. A turnaround is possible.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

