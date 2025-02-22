Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Plays Complete Game to Beat TCU Horned Frogs at Home
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team led wire-to-wire in Saturday's 75-63 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.
The defense was stellar, holding TCU to 40.9% shooting from the floor on 66 shots, all while committing just 18 combined fouls and turnovers.
Cincinnati is now 7-1 all-time against the Horned Frogs and shifts its focus for another quick turnaround on Tuesday against Baylor at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Few Mistakes Made By Cincinnati
TCU has thrived off free throws in their recent winning surge, but that's a bad formula against a pretty disciplined Cincinnati team. UC is the best fouling team in the Big 12 and didn't commit many errors. The Horned Frogs were averaging over 24 free throw attempts per game in the last three games and shot just four on Saturday.
Cincinnati's man-to-man defense was stellar in the half-court and they didn't get handsy on touch fouls. It helped them keep normal rotations intact without Simas Lukošius and outlast the Horned Frogs.
On the other end, Cincinnati committed just eight turnovers and didn't give up much fastbreak action for easy points. The shooting wasn't great again on Saturday, but it's much easier to win in spite of that when you keep pace on the boards, don't foul, and don't commit a bevy of turnovers. Jizzle James (18 points, four rebounds, four assists) was the only player with three-plus turnovers in the game.
Josh Reed Makes His Mark
Reed (13 points on 5-5 shooting, two rebounds) has been a big silver lining from this disappointing season so far and that continued in his second consecutive start on Saturday. He was a big part of Cincinnati's hounding defense and continued to be hyper-efficient on offense to connect plenty of possessions.
He shot 100% from the field and hauled in a few key rebounds to help Cincinnati lead on that front 39-32. TCU is a flat-out bad team that can only get going if the other team is fouling and Reed made sure not to be a weak point on that front.
Reed's earning a bigger role and maximizing it, playing 20-plus minutes in four consecutive games, while his top-four career single-game minute totals have all come in the past few weeks.
Cincinnati Owns The Glass
After a few rough showings on the rebounding front, UC got after it in a big way on Saturday. The Bearcats won the rebounding battle 39-32, including 12 offensive rebounds that led to 14 second chance points.
That's how you power through a mediocre shooting day like UC had. Dillon Mitchell (12 points, 13 rebounds) was a monster on the glass and had one of his best games in conference play overall, notching his first double-double since the loss to Kansas State.
He set the tone and everyone else followed, with four different Bearcats grabbing at least four rebounds. That has to be the mentality and glass result every game the rest of the way if Cincinnati wants to pull off the improbable and win out the final four games or the capture the Big 12 Tournament crown for a chance at the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
Watch: Bearcats Continue Winter Workouts With Snowy Session at Nippert Stadium
'We Are Going To That Tournament' - Jizzle James' Ascendence Fueled by Dad's Motivation, Film Study, and More
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 85-75 Win Over Utah At Home
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Notches First Three-Game Big 12 Winning Streak With Triumph Over Utah
Watch: Matthew McDoom Sheds Light on His Career Prior to Cincinnati Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams
Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns
Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk