Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats 68-65 Win Over Xavier in 92nd Crosstown Shootout
CINCINNATI — There were plenty of defensive highlights and lobs to pull from Cincinnati's 68-65 win over the Xavier Musketeers Saturday afternoon.
Check out some of the best moments, including Aziz Bandaogo dunks, clutch shots, and more.
