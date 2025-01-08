All Bearcats

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball's Road Loss to Baylor

The losses are piling up to start league play.

Jan 7, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) drives to the basket between Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) and guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Norchad Omier (15) drives to the basket between Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) and guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats were outclassed on the road against Baylor basketball 68-48 on Tuesday night. The Bears didn't have two key rotation players in Langston Love and Jalen Celestine, but they still rolled through UC for 40 minutes with a tight seven-man rotation.

Dan Skillings Jr. had some of the only highlights in the game across what was still a lackluster showing from him defensively and on the glass. Aziz Bandaogo shot well across a 10-point, 4-4 night from the field, but brought in just four rebounds.

Check out the top plays from Cincinnati's third Big 12 game this season:

