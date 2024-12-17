All Bearcats

Watch: Wes Miller, Aziz Bandaogo Discuss Preparation For Dayton Neutral Site Matchup

Cincinnati can pair some impressive victories less than a week apart.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller speaks to a referee in the second half of the NCAA Basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Xavier Musketeers 68-65.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller speaks to a referee in the second half of the NCAA Basketball game at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Xavier Musketeers 68-65. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller went back on the microphone Tuesday afternoon as he and the Bearcats turn the page to Friday's neutral-site matchup against No. 22 Dayton.

Check out Miller's full thoughts on UC basketball's first-ranked matchup of the 2024-25 season, plus comments from Aziz Bandaogo after 12 points and five rebounds against Xavier:

