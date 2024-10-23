Wes Miller Updates Day Day Thomas's Status After Aggravating Foot Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2024-25 season as Big 12 Media Days roll on from Kansas City, Missouri. Wes Miller was supposed to have Day Day Thomas as part of the group in K.C., but he didn't travel after aggravating his surgically repaired foot this week.
Thomas had that foot operated on this offseason.
"He had the broken foot in the NIT last year and had surgery," Miller said on the media stage. "Everything has gone exactly according to plan all the way up to the end of practice yesterday. I don't think it's serious, but he had a little bit of a setback on the foot, and again, not serious.
"So just out of precaution held him back to do treatment today. I think it's a day-to-day thing, so nothing to be alarmed about. But this media day is not quite as important as getting ready for our season. And we'll kind of monitor what's going on day-to-day but we didn't think it was serious, but just maybe a little bit of discomfort in that foot so we're just trying to be safe."
He is a crucial part of the backcourt rotation after averaging 10.4 points and 3.3 assists per game last season to go with 61 steals (the most by a UC player since 2012).
Cincinnati's biggest strength this season is its depth, and that's already getting tested a bit with Tyler McKinley's season-ending knee injury.
