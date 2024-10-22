Brendan Sorsby Dives Into Colorado Matchup, Shedeur Sanders on Other Side
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been highly efficient all season and he may need his best outing yet to pull off an upset road win over the 5-2 Colorado Buffaloes.
Sorsby ranks 15th nationally with a 79.8 ESPN QBR so far and has posted just one game with a sub-60 QBR this season (win over Miami (OH)). He's outpacing Colorado quarterback and projected first-round pick Shedeur Sanders by 20 spots in that metric (72.3 mark this season).
"He's a great player and one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback in the country, so obviously, you know their offense is talented, but like I said earlier we gotta score points," Sorsby said on Tuesday. "Got to expect that they're going to score points. They're one of the most explosive offenses in the country, but I'm very confident in our defense as well, so we just got to help our defense out, try to keep the momentum on our side, and just continue to put points on the board and string together some long drives and just see where we are at the end of the game."
The Bearcats offense has spread the ball around well and overcome a lack of explosive downfield plays in recent weeks.
One or two of those deep passes connecting could be the difference between two evenly-matched teams on Saturday night.
