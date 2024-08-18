All Bearcats

Former Bearcats Offensive Tackle James Hudson Appears to Have Avoided Serious Injury

This is good news!

James Rapien

Dec 28, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) celebrates during the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — James Hudson III suffered an ankle injury in the Browns' second preseason game against the Vikings.

The 25-year-old is expected to miss practice this week, but the injury isn't serious according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

He said Hudson "will be back soon" according to the Browns' official website.

That's great news for the former Bearcats star lineman. Hudson is entering his fourth NFL season. He's appeared in 46 games and made 14 starts since the Browns took him in the fourth round (110th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hudson helped the Bearcats reach the Peach Bowl in 2020 when they narrowly lost to Georgia 24-21.

