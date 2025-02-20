'It'll Be A Dream Come True' - Luke Kandra Discusses Possibly Playing For Bengals in New Interview
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati right guard Luke Kandra sat down with Fox19's Jeremy Rauch before next week's NFL Combine and noted his "dream" of playing in the NFL, and more specifically with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Elder High School graduate was the Bearcats' best offensive lineman during his two years at Cincinnati and is projected to be a mid-round pick as of this writing.
"It'll be a dream come true to play for the Bengals and really every other team," Kandra told Rauch. "But just growing up being a Bengals fan, being in Cincinnati, always thought about playing for the Bengals, but it's going to be a real honor playing for them and any other team."
The model of consistency has never posted one season in his career with a PFF grade below 71.9 overall and is coming off an 803-snap campaign where he anchored Cincinnati's offensive line.
Kandra is ready to show his explosiveness on the 40-yard dash, as NFL teams dial into the 10-yard split to get a real gauge for how offensive linemen fire off the line.
"I've been really focusing on the other drills like the three-cone the shuttle, the 5-10-5 drill, a lot," Kandra noted. "Same with the 40 and like really always thought the 10-yard split of the 40 is really important for the offensive line, because of the explosiveness. But yeah, we train that two to three times a week."
Kandra is currently the 11th-ranked interior offensive lineman on the consensus big board and the 136th-ranked player overall.
Check out a snippet of the interview below and the full conversation here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
Watch: Bearcats Continue Winter Workouts With Snowy Session at Nippert Stadium
'We Are Going To That Tournament' - Jizzle James' Ascendence Fueled by Dad's Motivation, Film Study, and More
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 85-75 Win Over Utah At Home
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Notches First Three-Game Big 12 Winning Streak With Triumph Over Utah
Watch: Matthew McDoom Sheds Light on His Career Prior to Cincinnati Transfer
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Top Teams at Beating Weak Opponents, Struggling Against Stronger Teams
Cincinnati Football Gets Late Three-Star Commitment to 2025 Recruiting Class From Taizaun Burns
Wes Miller Highlights UC Coaching Legend Bob Huggins' Pregame Visit, Unique Practice Tweak Entering UCF Win
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Explodes on Offense Against UCF to Earn First Quad 1 Win of Season
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk