Look: Cincinnati Bearcats LB Simeon Coleman Makes On3's Freshman All-American Team

Well-deserved following a strong freshman campaign.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Simeon Coleman (31) tackles Towson Tigers running back Devin Matthews (3) in the second quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Simeon Coleman (31) tackles Towson Tigers running back Devin Matthews (3) in the second quarter of the College Football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — On3 released its 2024 college football Freshman All-American team and Cincinnati linebacker Simeon Coleman made the cut!

Coleman had a stellar freshman campaign posting 32 tackles and one forced fumble this season. It amounted to a strong 70.9 PFF grade (ninth-best on UC's defense) as a freshman on 238 defensive snaps. 

Check out the full team below:

