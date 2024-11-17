Final Huddle: Balanced Iowa State Cyclones Pick Apart Cincinnati Bearcats 34-17
CINCINNATI — Bearcats football melted in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday Night, falling to Iowa State 34-17 to cap a third-straight loss in road night games. Cincinnati continued to struggle maintaining offensive consistency throughout a whole game after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive.
Brendan Sorsby (11-19, 66 yards passing, 14 carries, career-high 141 yards, one touchdown) couldn't get anything going through the air, and ISU did enough in every facet of the game to double up Cincinnati and stay in the Big 12 title race.
UC lost Dontay Corleone to injury in this game, and a stout run defense soon broke in the second consecutive loss to Iowa State. It was the second all-time meeting between the schools.
Flightless Sorsby
The Bearcats passer didn't do much flying on Saturday as his career-best rushing impact wasn't enough in another road night game. Sorsby had great rushing field vision but missed far too many receivers for big plays and didn't get much help with drops.
It continues a rough stretch passing the football over the past month. Cincinnati notched 66 yards passing through the air, Sorsby's lowest this season. Iowa State's vaunted pass defense lived up to its billing and threw plenty of different looks at Sorsby and Cincinnati. Leading receiver Xzavier Henderson got shut down for one catch and 12 yards.
The rhythm never formulated for Sorsby, and UC's brain trust will have to dig deep for it in another road scenario next week. Deep passing and longer developing throws have to hit more. UC hit just one pass of 15-plus yards on Saturday.
The night game passing production has gotten lower and lower as the season's worn on. Mix in another game where UC didn't win the turnover battle, and they're left still looking for a bowl-berth-clinching sixth win.
Special Teams Sour
The punting and coverage units have had a rough showing over the past couple of weeks. It got lighter fluid poured on it against ISU with a botched snap, a fake conversion allowed, and a long return.
In a game with such a small talent margin, special teams played a huge role, and Cincinnati had to overcome that on top of 13 penalties for 87 yards. UC entered this game a wash in the rankings with ISU's ST units, but it wasn't close on the field.
Something has gone awry with the punt coverage lanes over the past month and it's hurting Cincinnati in games where other units are posting winning outings. UC ranked 17th nationally entering this game in average punt distance but 60th in opponent return yards allowed. ISU started five drives at their own 32 or better, including 10 points off two drives opening in opponent territory.
The forgotten phase is hard to miss in a bad way right now.
Thompson Towers
Jonathan Thompson and the Bearcats' run defense did enough to keep UC in the game right up until the final minutes. The young linebacker has been playing super strong ball since returning from injury. He led UC in tackles (nine) and had one for loss.
His ability to sniff out rushing lanes and fill gaps quickly was crucial to ending plenty of Cyclone drives (7-16 on third down). The run defense started to get shaky when Dontay Corleone went down with an injury, and ISU blew it apart in the final minutes.
Still, Thompson helped fortify things most of the night. Corleone's health is a huge factor over the next week, with a top-20 rushing team nationally up next.
UC may need him to go bowling in 2024 and avoid a horrific late-season collapse.
