Look: PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State
CINCINNATI — UC football's defense almost did enough to give the Bearcats a winning shot on Saturday, but the offense and special teams couldn't execute enough to overcome a 34-17 result against Iowa State. PFF's grading reflected that, notching no special teamer with a grade higher than 62.8 overall.
Offensively, Corey Kiner led the way with an 85.9 overall grade amidst a strong day from him carrying the football. Brendan Sorsby (70.3 overall, 71.7 run grade) checked in behind him, followed by John Williams (70.2), Luke Kandra (67.8), and Joe Royer (63.9).
Sorsby graded higher as a passer than a runner (61.7 rushing grade), despite rushing for a career-high 141 yards and a score.
Francis Sherman (40.5) checked in with the lowest grade on offense in another rough showing for him at Cincinnati. Others at the bottom included Gavin Grover (49.4), Gavin Gerhardt (50.7), and Xzavier Henderson (51.2).
On defense, young linebacker Simeon Colemen led the way with an 85.6 overall grade. Jordan Young (77.3), Jack Dingle (73.5), Eric Phillips (73.4), and Jonathan Thompson (73.3) followed him in the top five.
Cincinnati has had consecutive weeks without serious liabilities on defense. No players graded below 58 overall as that unit continues to show strong depth.
