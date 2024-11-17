All Bearcats

Look: PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati's Defeat at Iowa State

The Bearcats defense has performed well in recent weeks.

Russ Heltman

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) battles for a few yards as getting tackle by Cincinnati Bearcats' cornerback Jordan Young (1) during the fourth quarter in the week-12 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) battles for a few yards as getting tackle by Cincinnati Bearcats' cornerback Jordan Young (1) during the fourth quarter in the week-12 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — UC football's defense almost did enough to give the Bearcats a winning shot on Saturday, but the offense and special teams couldn't execute enough to overcome a 34-17 result against Iowa State. PFF's grading reflected that, notching no special teamer with a grade higher than 62.8 overall.

Offensively, Corey Kiner led the way with an 85.9 overall grade amidst a strong day from him carrying the football. Brendan Sorsby (70.3 overall, 71.7 run grade) checked in behind him, followed by John Williams (70.2), Luke Kandra (67.8), and Joe Royer (63.9).

Sorsby graded higher as a passer than a runner (61.7 rushing grade), despite rushing for a career-high 141 yards and a score.

Francis Sherman (40.5) checked in with the lowest grade on offense in another rough showing for him at Cincinnati. Others at the bottom included Gavin Grover (49.4), Gavin Gerhardt (50.7), and Xzavier Henderson (51.2).

On defense, young linebacker Simeon Colemen led the way with an 85.6 overall grade. Jordan Young (77.3), Jack Dingle (73.5), Eric Phillips (73.4), and Jonathan Thompson (73.3) followed him in the top five.

Cincinnati has had consecutive weeks without serious liabilities on defense. No players graded below 58 overall as that unit continues to show strong depth.

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

You may also like:

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Travis Johnson

Wes Miller Updates Cincinnati Bearcats Injuries And More Ahead of Nicholls State Game

Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star 2025 Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery After Signing

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Nicholls State Colonels

Watch: Gavin Gerhardt Discusses Elevated Pass Blocking, Road Game Mentality, And More

Watch: UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Discusses Return to Iowa State

Joe Royer Preaches Confidence in Bowl Pursuit, Brendan Sorsby Following West Virginia Loss

Look: Cincinnati Releases Uniform Combination For Home Matchup Against West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Keys to the Game: West Virginia Mountaineers

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Completes 2027 Non-Conference Schedule

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Morehead State Eagles

Watch: Joe Royer Discusses Falling in Love With Football Again, Source of Sure Hands, And More

Brendan Sorsby Ready to Bounce Back In Friendly Home Confines Following Bye Week

Watch: Desmond Ridder Throws First NFL TD This Season

Watch: Jason Kelce Heckled by Taylor Swift Troll, Smashes Phone

Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Defensive Lineman Commit Benny Patterson to Michigan

Watch: Cincinnati Linebacker Jonathan Thompson Discusses Strong String of Performances

Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Favorites Over West Virginia

Brendan Sorsby Named to Davey O'Brien Award Class of 2024

Look: Cincinnati Football Announces Sellout For West Virginia Game

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers 2026 Three-Star QB Bowe Bentley

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football