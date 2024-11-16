Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Bearcats Stay Undefeated With Dispatching of Nicholls State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats ran a tired Nicholls State Colonels team out of the gym on Friday night 86-49. Dillon Mitchell (12 points, nine rebounds, one block) led with his energy from tip-off. His size, along with the rest of UC's might, was far too much for NSU to compete with after playing Northern Kentucky last night.
Cincinnati held the Colonels to just 30.4% shooting, and they only made four threes with some tired legs. Cincinnati is now 3-0 on the season after beating the 185th-ranked team on KenPom.
Simas Lukošius (19 points, six rebounds, six assists) complemented Mitchell well on offense with a sharp shooting stroke and lead-creator duties. It helped lead to a 20-0 run at the end of the first half into the early second.
Motorin' Mitchell
Mitchell has taken the mantle of UC's top player through this very early stretch of the season. He showed why he's that and analytically one of the top-five players in the country with an elite showing powered by his unrelenting energy.
The long wing's night was encapsulated by an early sequence, grabbing multiple offensive rebounds on the same possession, with him finishing it on a layup. He has seemingly gotten harder to deal with over the past two games on the glass with Dan Skillings Jr. injured.
Across the other end, he brought the same energy, notching deflections, steals, and blocks all night. It led to a team-high +41 plus/minus and a stout 65.1 defensive rating.
All that's missing from Mitchell's game is a reliable jump shot, but if that starts hitting, he could be a first-team All-Big 12 player.
Triples Flowin
Cincinnati will be nearly impossible to beat home when they shoot 40%-plus from downtown this season. They went 7-2 doing it last year and added another win in that category tonight (40.7%), thanks in large part to a red-hot evening from Lukošius (5-7 from deep).
The Lithuanian has that deep ball fully dialed in this season amidst his healthiest period at UC. It's all systems go for Lukošius as UC works through the early schedule, and he's playing like a seasoned veteran with the right shot decision-making and heady fakes to create space.
He entered the game with a scorching 71.4% three-point mark and that didn't go down after this one. A few other Bearcats sprinkled threes around him as UC kept the attempts to 27 total with a massive interior matchup advantage.
But mostly, it was a Simas Showcase from deep, and one Bearcats fans hope can continue along this same rate for the next few months.
Defense Getting Dialed
Cincinnati hasn't faced any real offensive competition just yet, but they are doing what they're largely supposed to on that end against smaller opponents. The blocks were flowing on Friday, led by Arrinten Page (five blocks) and Aziz Bandaogo's four.
In the end, Cincinnati posted 14 blocks as a team, the most in a game under Wes Miller. The combination of Nicholls's small size and clear lack of burst from a back-to-back was a dastardly elixir.
The lane was a no-fly-zone for much of the evening, amidst Page playing his best game of an early Bearcats career on Friday night. Cincinnati's depth and a double wave of starting-level talent just wore out Nicholls and left them with a bunch of late-clock heaves.
Cincinnati holds the 19th-best defensive efficiency mark nationally on KenPom and tonight continued showing why. They now travel to face a much worse offensive team in Northern Kentucky (301st in offensive efficiency).
