Report: Former Bearcats Star Travis Kelce's House Burglarized
CINCINNATI — The NFL revealed this week that star players are having their homes targeted by organized burglars. Former Bearcats star and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was one of the victims last month.
"The homes of Mahomes and Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, law enforcement reports show," ESPN wrote this week. "The break-ins happened just before and the day of Kansas City's 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, where Kelce's superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watched from the stands. No injuries were reported in either case."
Kelce is in the midst of his 12th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Check out the full story here.
