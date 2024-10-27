All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Gets Lowest Team PFF Grade of 2024 Season Following Colorado Loss

The grades are in.

Russ Heltman

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Saturday's 34-23 loss to Colorado was Cincinnati's lowest-graded PFF game as a team this season. The Bearcats earned a 62.2 mark after the numbers rolled in from a big blow to their Big 12 title hopes.

On offense, RB Corey Kiner led the whole unit by far with a 78.3 overall mark. Only four other Bearcats on that side graded above 65 overall in LT John Williams (69), RB Evan Pryor (68), WR Tony Johnson (67.4), and TE Joe Royer (65.9).

The bottom-three marks went to QB Brendan Sorsby (53.7) in his worst PFF outing at UC, WR Xzavier Henderson (52), and FB Francis Sherman (30.4).

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, LB Jonathan Thompson (90) had a stellar showing all night long to pace the unit. The rest of the top-five grades looked like LB Brian Simms (75.5), DT Cam Roetherford (69.4), DT Dontay  Corleone (67.9), and CB Kalen Carroll (67.1).

Cincinnati's lowest marks went to DE Eric Phillips (49.8), safety Tre Gola-Callard (52.8), and DE Marquaze Parker (52.9). They get a couple of weeks to regroup before a home matchup against West Virginia.

-----

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

