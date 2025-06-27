'Look From The Bottom Up' - UC Defensive Coordinator Tyson Veidt Dives Into Recruit Evaluation Process
CINCINNATI — UC football defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt sat down with Tony Pike for another episode of From The 513, breaking down how he evaluates prospects and transfers.
It's a timely assessment as Cincinnati approaches 20 commitments in the 2026 class. Over 10 of those have hit this month.
"I always look from the bottom up, as you're watching a guy on video, you're looking at their feet and all those things," Veidt told Pike. "You're trying to look at the effort throughout the play, from start to finish. So, as you know, you can watch video in many different ways. I think watching entire games of guys from the start to finish is really the way to do it.
"And then let's say you're looking at a defensive lineman—you want to see how he is impacting the play at the end of it. If you're looking at a defensive back, you want to try to figure out, 'Man, can this guy do that skill set of covering a very fast human being down the field?' But I think still, it's the effort portion of it that you're really looking at when you watch guys. How hard do they play?"
Building it from the ground up is the mantra for Veidt as he implements his system for a second consecutive year.
That continuity could be massive on both sides of the ball as Cincinnati pulled off the rare feat in college football of retaining its two coordinators and quarterbacks coach for multiple seasons.
"Naturally, the part that always sticks in my mind is to try to keep things as simple as possible," Veidt said about continuity. "We played eight true freshmen in varying degrees last year on defense. Those guys are back. So the part of keeping things simple and the teaching aspect of it hopefully allows some young guys to come along, because it's still the same tone. You're going to need every guy you got, it's a long football season."
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Lands First Running Back Commitment in 2026 Football Class From Cedric Kouemi
Look: ESPN's Football Power Index Gives Bearcats Solid Shot of Ending Losing Season Streak
Report: NCAA Expanding College Basketball Season
Cincinnati Adds 17th Commitment in 2026 Football Class From Three-Star Safety Markell Taylor
Watch: New Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Forward Baba Miller Introduces Himself to Fanbase
'It's Been Crazy' - Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball GM Corey Evans Discusses Opening Months in Fresh Role
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event For 2025 Non-Conference Schedule
Cincinnati Lands Hometown Commitment From Three-Star Linebacker Adam Kirtley
Cincinnati Adds 15th Commitment in 2026 Football Class With Three-Star Defensive Tackle Johnathan Rulo
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Basketball Offers Five-Star 2027 Forward Moussa Kamissoko
Cincinnati Football Brings in 11th Commitment to 2026 Class
'It's Limitless' - Scott Satterfield Gives Pointed Examples Of How UC Football Can Grow Tighter With Sheakley IPF
Three-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Jayden Kitchens Places Cincinnati Among Top Three Schools
Report: Dayton, Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Continuing Rivalry Matchups
Cincinnati Basketball Home-And-Home Big 12 Opponents Revealed For 2025-26 Season
Watch: Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Athletics Performance Center Tour
Look: Cincinnati Unveils Finished Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Stars Together on Court to Spark Summer Workouts
Cincinnati Football Commit Derek Uran Flips to Virginia
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Among Best Schools at Developing NFL Draft Talent This Decade
Cincinnati Baseball Makes NCAA Tournament For First Time This Decade
Look: Top 2025 Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Arrives in Town For Freshman Year
Watch: Travis, Jason Kelce Accept Fun UC-Nebraska Podcast Challenge
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football, Basketball Send Out Four-Star Offers
Bill Connelly's SP+ Metric Ranks Cincinnati Football as Big 12's Worst Team Following Spring Transfer Cycle
Watch: Bearcats Football Star Brendan Sorsby Discusses Offseason at Ball & Brew Event
Cincinnati Adds Sixth 2025 Transfer Talent in FAU Forward Baba Miller
Cincinnati Makes Final Schools List For Three-Star 2026 Offensive Tackle Charles Humphrey
Report: Date Finalized For 2025 Crosstown Shootout
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Safety Derrick Canteen Signs NFL Contract With San Francisco 49ers
Look: Kickoff Time Announced For Bearcats' Season-Opening Football Game
ESPN Ranks Cincinnati Football's 2025 Offseason Among Middle of Big 12 Pack
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star 2026 Running Back Rayshawn Duncan Jr.
Cincinnati Wins 2025 Big 12 Sports Medicine Staff of the Year
Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds FCS Defensive Tackle Isaiah Rogers From Spring Transfer Portal
Cincinnati Football Player Jeremiah Kelly Passes Away Suddenly
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Among Top Schools In Recent NFL Snap Totals
Cincinnati Lands Transfer Commitment From Baylor Forward Jalen Celestine
Cincinnati Adds Commitment From UCF Transfer Center Moustapha Thiam
CBS Sports Names Dontay Corleone, Brendan Sorsby to Annual Top-150 CFB Players List
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk