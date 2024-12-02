Look: The Athletic Ranks Cincinnati Outside Top-60 FBS Teams Following Difficult 2024 Campaign
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats fell one more time in The Athletic's 1-134 FBS ranking from Chris Vannini following the season finale loss to TCU 20-13.
Cincinnati finishes the regular season at No. 64 nationally, a two-spot drop from last week. They started 5-2 but lost every game the rest of the way to leave the program in a pretty similar spot to last season with no major bump in recruiting on the horizon and major losses to the draft or lack of eligibility on the horizon.
One area for optimism is the schedule. It was one of the 10 easiest among all Power Conference teams entering the 2024 season but ended up being pretty difficult. ESPN's FPI ranked it as the 42nd-toughest nationally (fifth-toughest in the Big 12).
The schedule could be easier in 2025, that, mixed with a leap from Brendan Sorsby might help Cincinnati breakthrough into a bowl game. Still, it's really hard to see them competing for the Big 12 title anytime soon without some serious good luck.
Luke Fickell's Wisconsin team finished 5-7 as well this season and is ironically ranked one spot above Cincinnati:
