PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — PFF's Dalton Wasserman released his ranking of every FBS starting quarterback this week and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby got slotted towards the end at No. 59 out of 70 starters.
247Sports's Matt Zenitz reported this week that UC is "expected" to roll with Sorsby over Brady Lichtenberg.
"Sorsby made seven starts at Indiana last season," Wasserman wrote. "He had a couple of good performances — against Maryland and Illinois — that resulted in 85.0-plus PFF passing grades. Otherwise, he played at a below-average level, especially in obvious passing scenarios. His strengths lie in the play-action game, where he posted a respectable 79.1 passing grade. Luckily, the Bearcats have a solid offensive line to protect him, but Sorsby needs to improve as a passer to hold down the starting job all season."
Sorsby should have a deeper group of pass catchers and protectors at his disposal throughout this season than he had at IU in 2023.
He's also a younger player so refinement should be on the menu with his game-to-game passing acumen. We all start to really find out how much he's developed when the Pitt matchup arrives on Sept. 7.
