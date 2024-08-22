All Bearcats

PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks

Cincinnati has not formally announced a starter as of this writing.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs with the ball during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs with the ball during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — PFF's Dalton Wasserman released his ranking of every FBS starting quarterback this week and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby got slotted towards the end at No. 59 out of 70 starters.

247Sports's Matt Zenitz reported this week that UC is "expected" to roll with Sorsby over Brady Lichtenberg.

"Sorsby made seven starts at Indiana last season," Wasserman wrote. "He had a couple of good performances — against Maryland and Illinois — that resulted in 85.0-plus PFF passing grades. Otherwise, he played at a below-average level, especially in obvious passing scenarios. His strengths lie in the play-action game, where he posted a respectable 79.1 passing grade. Luckily, the Bearcats have a solid offensive line to protect him, but Sorsby needs to improve as a passer to hold down the starting job all season."

Sorsby should have a deeper group of pass catchers and protectors at his disposal throughout this season than he had at IU in 2023. 

He's also a younger player so refinement should be on the menu with his game-to-game passing acumen. We all start to really find out how much he's developed when the Pitt matchup arrives on Sept. 7.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

