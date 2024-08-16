Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati wide receiver Xzavier Henderson isn't messing around with his leadership or lead-target role among his position group. The veteran revealed on Friday that he bought a JUGS machine to work on his hands all the time this offseason.
An official one on the JUGS website costs $3,750. He even has his mom feed footballs through it.
"We honed in on the JUGS machine, I actually bought my own JUGS machine. So you have to lock in," Henderson said on Friday. His mom gets on him if he doesn't do it every day and the rest of the team, inclduing defensive backs use it too.
The outside threat is primed for a big 2024 season after posting 58 catches for 782 yards and three scores last campaign. He's worked to improve on yards after the catch the most.
"I feel like just being conscious of it is one thing," Henderson noted. "Just knowing that that is something I have to work on. So at practice after I get the ball knowing to burst for at least 10 yards after every catch and being conscious of it. I feel like strength played a part (in it too), getting stronger, putting a couple of pounds on."
