Report: Cincinnati Football Adds Transfer Commitment From Coastal Carolina's Matthew McDoom

The secondary just got a major boost.

Russ Heltman

Dec 23, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Charles Ross (4) fights for the ball against Coastal Carolina Chanticleers cornerback Matthew McDoom (16) and safety Tobias Fletcher (4) during the second quarter of the Easypost Hawaii Bowl at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and his staff secured the second transfer commitment this cycle in Coastal Carolina's Matthew McDoom. ESPN's Max Olson reported the commitment as he figures to take over as Cincinnati's top cover man in 2025.

The 2024 All-Sun Belt corner tallied 36 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups last season. It finalized into a stellar 84.5 PFF grade on 547 snaps in 2024 (one TD allowed on 293 coverage snaps). McDoom is using his final year of eligibility to play for Cincinnati.

He's also shown experience returning kicks as a freshman (20 returns for 451 yards and one score). It's hard to get worse than what the Bearcats produced in the return game this past season (no kickoffs returned for 30-plus yards). He can certainly help get that number off of zero.

All in all, the 5-11, 170-pound McDoom brings 1,269 career snaps of corner experience (mostly out wide) and has increased his PFF grade by six-plus points each season in college.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

