Scott Satterfield Explains Change to 'Spring Game' Structure in College Football
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are no longer calling the annual spring football game a "game" as that part of college football gets washed away more and more. It is instead a Spring Showcase this year.
Head coach Scott Satterfield broke down those "games" being a chance for other teams to scout and eventually poach players by seeing them in near-game-speed action months before the season.
"I do think some of these coaches are a little worried about what they put out in the Spring Game," Satterfield said on Thursday. "Because if you think about a team that has 30 new players in spring, and now you put that out on a spring contest and kind of see what they can do. Number one, other teams are scouting that. Number two, some players may try to get taken from you. So we put these guys out, they look too good. Well, then teams are going to notice.
"And what happens with that [part of college football]? So that is interesting to me, to see what's happening out there with these cancelations of Spring Games. We're calling it a showcase. We'll practice, we'll scrimmage some in there. But it'll also be some special teams, 7-on-7. So it'll look more like a practice, but I also think, obviously, we'll do some 11-on-11 work. And it'll be a good chance for fans to be able to come out and, you know, see some of the new guys."
Satterfield understands fans, especially NIL Donors and more, deserve to get that interaction with players.
Players that aren't around as long as traditional college football used to be.
"I want the fans to be able to know these guys, as I mentioned earlier, a chance for them to come out and watch them move around, to see what they can do," Satterfield said. "Do those types of things, but also get to interact. That's why we're doing some autograph stuff, so they get a chance to say hello to them. At least there's an opportunity there, and I think we want to provide that opportunity for our fans to be able to come out and get to know them.
"Because if you think about teams in the past where you know you sign a high school player, he's here for four to five years, you get to really know these guys over a period of time, and the way it is now, it's difficult. There's so much turnover, so many new players that come in, how do you even have an opportunity to get to know them?."
The showcase is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 at noon ET.
