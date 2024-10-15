Scott Satterfield Updates UC Football Injuries, Redshirts As Team Enters Back Half Relatively Healthy
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are moving into the back half of the 2024 season with no major injuries popping up. Head coach Scott Satterfield updated the situation on Tuesday, with defensive tackle Cam Roetherford trying to work his way back along with wide receiver Tyrin Smith (hamstring) going through a return himself.
Roetherford missed last week's win over UCF after getting hurt before the bye week against Texas Tech. He is the defense's 10th-highest-graded player according to PFF. Smith has been out since gettin hurt against Houston
"Tyrin is still out. He's had a hamstring injury he's been dealing with for some time now," Satterfield said about Smith, with no update on Roetherford. "We'll see if we can get him healthy this week, we're still kind of waiting to see him with him."
Satterfield also confirmed the program is looking to redshirt wide receiver Aaron Turner and running back Chance Williams with them logging just 82 and 42 snaps this season.
"We're looking at trying to redshirt AT (Aaron Turner), if we can, early in the season," Satterfield confirmed. "Was not playing as many snaps and I look at it the same way I look at it like for Chance (Williams), you're not playing a lot of snaps, and you have a redshirt, and let's try to get your redshirt here. But he's been out practice and done a great job for us at practice. Chance as well. We took Chance on this trip this past week. We give out a juice mob for the game, meaning who's on the sideline, giving the most energy. Chance did an outstanding standing job this weekend, cheering his guys on and getting us going.
Cincinnati has another tightly-projected game in store against Arizona State this weekend. ESPN's FPI has the Bearcats winning 61.8% of the time.
