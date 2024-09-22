Bearcats Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech with Line Moving Quickly
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football is a 3.5-point underdog in their first road trip outside of Ohio this season. The Bearcats opened as 7.5-point dogs to Texas Tech and were bet down to 3.5 points as of this writing at most major sportsbooks.
The Bearcats have covered consecutive games after missing the mark in the opening two contests.
Tech is also 2-2 ATS on the year as they get ready to face Cincinnati at home.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 30-22 win over Arizona State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)
Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh
Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh
Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson
Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk