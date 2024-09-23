Wes Miller Details Tweak UC Basketball Is Making Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati basketball has a few new players this season and the playing style will look a little different as well. Wes Miller has rolled with two big lineups for much of his UC tenure, but Cincinnati is largely spacing things out with four perimeter players and one big in 2024-25.
He dove into the tweak on College Hoops Today With Jon Rothstein.
"I think the second half of league play, we were playing more four-perimeter-oriented lineups," Miller said to Rothstein. "I think we'll be exclusively that way this year. I think that opens the floor up a little bit. I think we'll be a little bit faster up and down the court. I think we'll be a little more disruptive defensively. I think adding guys like Dillon Mitchell, you know, Arrinten Page. I think having our young players get a little older.
"I think not only we'll be in a good position, hopefully, but we'll be able to make more plays defensively, and maybe do a little bit more in terms of how we press or how we extend our defense. So I think the foundation will be very similar, but I think we can do a little bit more with it on both ends of the floor."
Cincinnati has a bevy of talented wing options to lean on this season and is a little thinner in the frontcourt. This strategy makes sense, especially if Simas Lukošius (46.5% in the postseason from deep on 10.5 attempts) can pick up his amazing shooting form from the end of last season.
