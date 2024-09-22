PFF Grades Roll In From Cincinnati Bearcats Dominant Win Over Houston Cougars
CINCINNATI —The Bearcats football team walloped Houston 34-0 on Saturday and had some strong PFF grades to show for it. On offense, Brendan Sorsby (83.6 PFF grade) led the way with his highest mark of the season in another impressive performance to start his UC career.
All in all eight, offensive players tallied 70-plus grades, led by Sorsby, RB Chance Williams (75.7 grade on seven snaps), TE Devyn Zahursky (75.4 grade on 11 snaps), TE Gavin Grover (75.4 grade on 24 snaps), and WR Sterling Berkhalter (75.2 grade on 30 snaps).
On the other end, Cincinnati's bottom three grades went to OL Deondre Buford (55.6 grade on 39 snaps), OL Phillip Wilder (54.3 grade on 43 snaps), and OL Jonathan Harder (54.2 grade on 21 snaps).
Flipping to the defense, LB Jared Bartlett (87 grade on 38 snaps), and CB Jordan Robinson (83 grade on 21 snaps) had stellar games as the two lone 80-plus grades. Cincinnati also got strong showings from safety Antwan Peek Jr. (77.5 grade on 14 snaps), CB Ormanie Arnold (75.5 grade on 25 snaps), and DL Cam Roetherford (75.4 grade on 19 snaps) among seven players to earn 70-plus grades.
At the bottom, UC saw LB Simeon Coleman (32.4 grade on 22 snaps), DE Drew Logan (43.3 grade on seven snaps), and DE Darian Varner (7.6 grade on 28 snaps) post lowly graded outings. It was a stellar defensive day overall and the perfect way to start Big 12 play.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston
Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)
Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh
Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh
Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson
Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk