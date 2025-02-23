The Athletic Notes Importance of Cincinnati Football's 2025 Transfer Class
CINCINNATI — UC football's latest transfer portal haul is massively important, as noted by The Athletic's Antonio Morales. He had Scott Satterfield's latest new batch of players as one of college football's transfer hauls with the most on the line in 2025.
Just eight wins in two seasons so far is a big reason why, on top of the fact that Satterfield has never won nine-plus games at a power conference school.
"The decision to hire Scott Satterfield was questionable, and nothing during his Bearcats tenure has changed those initial doubts, as Satterfield is 8-16 in two seasons," Morales wrote. "The Bearcats brought in running back transfer Tawee Walker, who rushed for 864 yards and 10 scores for Wisconsin in 2024. Receiver Jeff Caldwell was a finalist for the Payton Award (for the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS) for Lindenwood in 2024 and is intriguing.
"Cincinnati needs more big-play threats after producing just 46 plays of 20-plus yards in 2024, which was 105th nationally. Defensive back Matthew McDoom (10 pass breakups, three interceptions for Coastal Carolina in 2024) was one of the best defensive additions this offseason."
UC was one of nine schools included on the list. It was understandable why Satterfield's teams struggled in the first two seasons with a new coaching staff, roster, and conference to adjust for, but a five-game losing streak to end 2024 has put major winning pressure on 2025.
