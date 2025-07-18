All Bearcats

UC O-Line Coach Nic Cardwell Lays Out 2025 Expectations For New-Look Unit

Cardwell spoke with Tony Pike on From The 513.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Myles Montgomery (26) carries the ball as the offensive line blocks in the first quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Myles Montgomery (26) carries the ball as the offensive line blocks in the first quarter during a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  Cincinnati offensive line coach Nic Cardwell sat down with Tony Pike for the latest From The 513 episode and noted what he wants to see from his offensive line this fall.

Head coach Scott Satterfield confirmed last week that Deondre Buford will start a third-straight season at right tackle to mix in with names like Evan Tengesdahl (guard), Gavin Gerhardt (center), Taran Tyo (other guard), and Joe Cotton (left tackle) up front.

"2024, we had all five of those guys back, makes it easy," Cardwell said about last year's group. "They know what you need, and they're connecting well, they've communicated, they've seen all the different fronts, and then you lose three or four of those guys up front. And so now we're back to trying to teach these guys how to play together and how to communicate, to make that next step is to continue to be more consistent in pass protection. We made a big jump last year to this year and continue to execute up front when it comes time for us to do so in the run game."

Cincinnati has the weapons and the quarterback to be a factor in the Big 12 this fall—the offensive line is the biggest question mark as Buford and Gerhardt welcome three new starters to their top group.

If that unit can be among the top half of the Big 12, Cincinnati's offense is primed to take a step forward and help them capture that elusive sixth win to go bowling this fall.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

