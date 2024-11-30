Watch: Former Bearcats Star Tre Tucker Catches Long Touchdown in Raiders' Loss to Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bearcats star Tre Tucker continues to make big plays for the Raiders.
Tucker caught a 58-yard touchdown that gave the Raiders a 17-16 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs went on to win the game 19-17, but Tucker has consistently made plays for Las Vegas this season.
The 23-year-old has 36 catches 425 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He also has six rushes for 36 yards and a score.
Watch Tucker's 58-yard touchdown below:
