BREAKING: Four-Star TE Mikkel Skinner has Decommitted from Cincinnati, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 220 TE from Greer, SC had been Committed to the Bearcats since June



Holds a total of 22 Offers https://t.co/6ODgK1Z1Dt pic.twitter.com/Y9agGtoDwC