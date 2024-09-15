Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are 2-1 entering the Big 12 slate following the 27-16 win over Miami (OH) on Saturday. PFF grades are in from the outing in a game Cincinnati could've won by 20-plus points.
They earned a 90.4 grade as a team, with RB Evan Pryor (92.7 grade on nine snaps) leading the offense, followed by WR Xzavier Henderson (87.4 grade on 56 snaps). TE Francis Sherman (83.3 grade on 24 snaps), RB Corey Kiner (76.5 grade on 53 snaps), and G Luke Kandra (72 overall on 68 snaps) rounded out the top five on offense.
QB Brendan Sorsby posted another solid game, albeit while missing some throws (70.9 grade on 68 snaps).
Among offensive players to get at least 20 snaps, no one graded under 53 overall (WR Jamoi Mayes 53.1 grade on 28 snaps).
Defensively, Cincinnati had 10 players earn a 69.7 grade or higher, including LB Simeon Coleman (79.9 grade on 22 snaps), DE Kameron Wilson (76.7 grade on 18 snaps), S Tre Gola-Callard (76.5 grade on 42 snaps), DT Dontay Corleone (75.8 grade on 39 snaps), CB Jordan Young (73.7 grade on 49 snaps).
Young has been much-improved this season and is continuing a strong start to the year, meanwhile, Corleone saw his snap count drop by 10 after playing 49 snaps last week.
On the bottom end, DT Kamari Burns (33.2 grade on 15 snaps), and DT Cam Roetherford (52.7 grade on 17 snaps) rounded out the group.
