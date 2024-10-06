All Bearcats

Cincinnati Adds Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Edge Rusher James Early

It's the Bearcats' 16th commitment.

Russ Heltman

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Cincinnati Bearcats helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats added a 2025 commitment in the trenches on Sunday from three-star North Side (Indiana) edge rusher James Early.

According to 247Sports, Early is the 93rd-ranked edge defender nationally and the 29th-best player in Indiana.

Early chose Cincinnati from MAC offers. UC is the 6-6 talents lone power conference offer, and he marks the team's 16th 2025 commitment. Check out his highlights here.

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

