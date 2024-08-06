All Bearcats

Cincinnati Graduate Annette Echikunwoke Wins Historic Hammer Throw Silver Medal at 2024 Paris Olympics

A major accomplishment.

Russ Heltman

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Annette Nneka Echikunwoke (USA) in women's hammer throw qualifications during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — UC alum Annette Echikunwoke just won a silver medal and made Olympics history on Tuesday, becoming the first American woman in Hammer Throw to medal at the event.

Echikunwoke led in the Paris 2024 event for a time but ended up just short of gold while still finishing with her best mark this season (75.48 meters). Canada's Camryn Rogers (76.97 meters) got the gold, but it was still a historic day for the 2018 grad.

It's a great Olympic arc after Echikunwoke missed the Tokyo 2020 games (played in 2021) due to lack of adequate drug testing. It was no fault of her own after originally committing to compete for Nigeria. Their athletic federation did not send her requested testers after she asked multiple times and she could not compete as a result. Now, she's made history for the United States.

According to WLWT's Charlie Clifford, she is the third UC track and field athlete to win a medal.

