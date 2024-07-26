All Bearcats

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL

Pace went undrafted in 2023, before ultimately signing with the Vikings.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) celebrates after a sack against Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaa Football Navy At Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) celebrates after a sack against Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats great Ivan Pace Jr. took the NFL by storm last season, finishing with 102 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 17 games after signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

The 23-year-old put himself among the NFL's elite during a recent interview on the Up And Adams Show.

Pace said he was one of the top three linebackers in the NFL, alongside Roquan Smith and Fred Warner.

"I say that just because I know I got that dog in me," Pace said. "I was undrafted and people didn't want to take a chance on me and I just know what talent I got and I know I'm gonna be one of the greatest linebackers in this next year, next couple years coming."

Check out the full clip below:

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and the Bearcats for AllBearcats.com. He is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with his family. 

