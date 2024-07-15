Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati forward Dillon Mitchell sat down with the Bearcats media team and dove into what sold him on a transfer from Texas to UC.
The former five-star talent was Cincinnati's top addition this past spring.
"Just about being with the right people," Mitchell said. "Being with people that care in a family atmosphere, and then just the hunger and the determination of the coaches and the players have. Cincinnati brought back I want to say what, six or seven players that all have the same goal, and that's not only making the tournament but making a run in the tournament. The transfer process is stressful sometimes. And I think Coach Wes (Miller) and his staff just made it so easy for me and my family and so easy to be comfortable with the decision to come to Cincinnati. Expressing how they feel about me and what their plan is for the season.
The 6-8, 205-pound versatile junior posted 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season on 58.5% shooting. Mitchell had a fun nugget about his dogs arriving in the city earlier than he did.
"So I'm a big dog lover. I have three dogs," Mitchell said. "They got down here as soon as I got down here. One of them got here before I did. Coach Wes and all of them had had him for like a day. Yeah. Coach (Chad) Dollar is scared of dogs. So he was shaky with them."
Bearcats fans are ready to see the dawg within Mitchell.
