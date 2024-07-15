Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing

Sources: The Twyman-Stokes NKU Classic is now set.



The Norse, Cincinnati, and Nicholls will participate in this three-game MTE.



Schedule

Nov. 14- Nicholls at NKU

Nov. 15- Nicholls at Cincinnati

Nov. 19- Cincinnati at NKU#HLMBB#BigXII#SouthlandStronghttps://t.co/LQDynBzVzP