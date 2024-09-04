Look: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Reacts to Patrick Surtain II's MEGA Extension
CINCINNATI — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is about to get paid.
The Bearcats legend and Jets star reacted to Patrick Surtain II's four-year, $96 million extension.
"My dawg got that baggg," He tweeted.
Gardner entering his third NFL season. He'll be eligible for a mega-extension next spring. The two-time All-Pro will certainly command more than Surtain when he signs his next deal.
