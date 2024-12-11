Report: Jason Kelce Won't Face Charges in Phone-Smashing Incident
CINCINNATI — Jason Kelce won't face punishment for smashing a troll's phone earlier this fall. The former Cincinnati great was attending a Penn State game when someone called his brother, Travis, a slur multiple times.
That prompted Kelce to smash the person's phone in front of them. Sports Illustrated reported the case is closed as Kelce continues his stint as part of the Monday Night Football halftime show this season.
Kelce apologized on that medium the week after the incident.
-----
