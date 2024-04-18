Pinging The Portal: Spring Football Window Opens With Cincinnati Interested in Multiple Names
CINCINNATI — The football transfer portal is wide open again this spring as Cincinnati continues trying to tailor the best roster for the 2024 season. Offers start with Rutgers defensive end Rene Konga.
The junior has one year of eligibility remaining after posting eight tackles and one sack last season. It amounted to a 55.1 PFF Grade across 189 total defensive snaps last season.
Next is an offer for another edge rusher in Arkansas State's Keyron Crawford.
He notched 22 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season with two years of eligibility left. It amounted to a 68.5 PFF grade across 611 defensive snaps.
Cincinnati also offered freshman San Jose State guard Jake Steele who played in 12 games last season mostly on special teams. He posted a 64.2 PFF grade on 05 offensive snaps.
He has three years of eligibility left.
This Portal Ping closes with an offer for Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons.
The sophomore has two years of eligibility left after notching 45 catches for 724 yards and three touchdowns last season. Cincinnati is a little small at wide receiver and his 6-3 frame would be a nice way to round out the unit.
Ross-Simmons posted a 64.7 PFF grade on 714 snaps.
