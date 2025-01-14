Cincinnati Cracks Top 10 Schools For Four-Star 2026 Forward Jalan Wingfield
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made the top 10 schools for a highly-coveted 2026 forward. Four-star talent Jalan Wingfield out of Tri-Cities (Georgia) has Cincinnati in his latest grouping.
According to 247Sports, Wingfield is the 92nd-ranked player nationally and 18th best power forward overall. He is the son of former Cincinnati player Dontonio Wingfield.
The 6-8, 225-pound talent held 16 total offers before telling On3's Joe Tipton his next list, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech. He visited Cincinnati this past October.
Wingfield is a semi-traditional forward who has a bevy of post moves and a slick jump shot. He boasts a solid frame to hog rebounds at the next level.
