Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2026 Running Back Jaylen McGill, Multiple Quarterbacks
CINCINNATI — Spring football is coming up quickly in early March as the Bearcats football staff continues lining up visits for that stretch and sending out offers as well.
We start the latest Recruiting Roundup with an offer for four-star 2026 running back Jaylen McGill out of Mountain View Preparatory (South Carolina).
According to 247Sports, McGill is the 259th-ranked player nationally and the 19th-best running back.
The 5-10, 185-pound talent holds 26 offers from schools like Clemson and Alabama. Check out his highlights here.
We move to an unranked offer for 2027 tight end Jaxon Dollar out of East Lincoln (North Carolina).
He is not currently ranked on a major service and this is his first offer.
Check out the 6-5, 208-pound athlete's highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered unranked 2026 defensive tackle Darrius Simmons out of Cairo (Georgia).
The 6-2, 303-pound mauller holds nine offers from schools like Arkansas State and South Carolina. Check out his highlights here.
Next is a scheduled visit from three-star Catholic Central (Michigan) athlete Samson Gash on April 9.
According to 247Sports, Gash is the 49th-ranked athlete nationally and the 12th-best player in Michigan.
Cincinnati is the 6-foot, 180-pound talent's eighth offer along with names like Buffalo and Marshall. Check out his highlights here after Cincinnati offered on Jan. 21.
Cincinnati also offered former Sacramento State commit and three-star 2026 athlete Sharroid Whitehead out of Ocean Springs (Mississippi).
He just decommitted from Sac State this week after Cincinnati offered.
According to 247Sports, Whitehead is the 622nd-ranked player nationally and 44th-best running back.
Check out the 5-10, 170-pound talent's highlights here.
A quarterback offer went out to 2027 passer Israel Abrams from Montini Catholic (Illinois).
Abrams is not ranked on a major service and holds eight offers from schools like Iowa State and Purdue. Check out the 6-4, 180-pound talent's top plays here.
Things continue with another quarterback offer for 2027 talent Ben Musser out of Prince Avenue Christian School.
He is not ranked on a major service and the 6-2, 190-pound pro-style passer holds eight offers from schools like Nebraska and Toledo.
Check out his highlights here.
The penultimate offer on this Roundup went out to 2026 Rome (Georgia) wide receiver Jeremy Winston.
The 6-2, 165-pound talent is not ranked on a major service and holds 12-plus offers from schools like Coastal Carolina and Georgia Tech. Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for 2026 Lane Technical (Illinois) defensive tackle Daniel Howard.
The unranked 6-2, 270-pound talent holds seven offers from schools like Kansas and Kansas State. Check out his highlights here.
