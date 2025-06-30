SI

Clemson Gymnastics Coach Fired for Cause After Alleged Abusive Behavior

Amy Smith spent two seasons as the head gymnastics coach at Clemson.

Mike McDaniel

Clemson head gymnastics coach Amy Smith was fired by the school after two seasons.
Clemson's April firing of head gymnastics coach Amy Smith was due to alleged abusive behavior, according to a university notice of separation obtained by Jon Blau of The Post and Courier.

Smith, who completed two seasons as Clemson's head gymnastics coach, violated three separate clauses in her contract, which led to her termination, including "responsible treatment of athletes," "demonstrating concern for their welfare," and not engaging in "physical or emotional abuse."

In a meeting on April 18, Clemson athletic director Graham Neff told parents of Clemson's gymnasts that Smith would be fired. Several parents reportedly thanked Neff for listening to the experiences of the gymnasts.

The decision to part with Smith came after a rise in complaints from gymnasts in late 2024 and early 2025 "regarding the program's culture and environment." Of the 20 gymnasts on the team, 15 were interviewed in one-on-one meetings with Clemson administrators regarding the complaints.

Smith was fired with cause, so the University will not have to pay her buyout. Clemson has since hired Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell to replace Smith.

